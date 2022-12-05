Last month’s performance of 6.80% for Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) is certainly impressive

On December 02, 2022, Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) opened at $13.89, lower -1.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.98 and dropped to $13.595 before settling in for the closing price of $13.94. Price fluctuations for GBDC have ranged from $11.94 to $16.23 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 23.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.60% at the time writing. With a float of $161.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.90 million.

In an organization with 725 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Golub Capital BDC Inc. is 5.49%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 139,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.91, taking the stock ownership to the 61,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chairman sold 1,250,000 for $15.72, making the entire transaction worth $19,650,000. This insider now owns 1,177,547 shares in total.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.31) by -$0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was better than the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s (GBDC) raw stochastic average was set at 69.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.99. However, in the short run, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.90. Second resistance stands at $14.13. The third major resistance level sits at $14.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.36. The third support level lies at $13.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Key Stats

There are currently 170,896K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 387,800 K according to its annual income of 153,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 119,650 K and its income totaled 8,080 K.