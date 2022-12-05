Last month’s performance of 60.86% for MICT Inc. (MICT) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) stock priced at $1.17, down -2.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.12 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. MICT’s price has ranged from $0.41 to $1.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 33.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 61.10%. With a float of $108.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 431 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.31, operating margin of -67.52, and the pretax margin is -69.96.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of MICT Inc. is 16.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.20%.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -65.43 while generating a return on equity of -35.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MICT Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MICT Inc. (MICT)

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, MICT Inc.’s (MICT) raw stochastic average was set at 73.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 205.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7673, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6850. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2000 in the near term. At $1.2600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0600. The third support level lies at $1.0000 if the price breaches the second support level.

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 128.14 million, the company has a total of 129,566K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 55,680 K while annual income is -36,430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,760 K while its latest quarter income was -7,670 K.