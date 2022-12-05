Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) to new highs

On December 02, 2022, Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) opened at $49.23, lower -0.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.84 and dropped to $48.915 before settling in for the closing price of $49.97. Price fluctuations for CSCO have ranged from $38.60 to $64.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.70% at the time writing. With a float of $4.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.13 billion.

The firm has a total of 83300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.94, operating margin of +27.38, and the pretax margin is +28.08.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cisco Systems Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 4,920,414. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 98,342 shares at a rate of $50.03, taking the stock ownership to the 304,048 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chair and CEO sold 115,868 for $48.64, making the entire transaction worth $5,636,086. This insider now owns 827,722 shares in total.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.82) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +22.91 while generating a return on equity of 29.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.78% during the next five years compared to 8.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cisco Systems Inc., CSCO], we can find that recorded value of 17.91 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 21.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Cisco Systems Inc.’s (CSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 93.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.41. The third major resistance level sits at $50.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $48.21.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Key Stats

There are currently 4,108,844K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 203.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 51,557 M according to its annual income of 11,812 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,632 M and its income totaled 2,670 M.