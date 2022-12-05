Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing International Paper Company (IP) to new highs

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) stock priced at $37.08, down -0.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.22 and dropped to $36.70 before settling in for the closing price of $37.39. IP’s price has ranged from $30.69 to $50.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 391.90%. With a float of $354.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $357.80 million.

The firm has a total of 38200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.97, operating margin of +7.64, and the pretax margin is +5.16.

International Paper Company (IP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of International Paper Company is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 88.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 72,000. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $36.00, taking the stock ownership to the 49,953 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 7,500 for $33.66, making the entire transaction worth $252,473. This insider now owns 101,897 shares in total.

International Paper Company (IP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.79 while generating a return on equity of 13.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 391.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.20% during the next five years compared to 8.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are International Paper Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Paper Company (IP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [International Paper Company, IP], we can find that recorded value of 3.55 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, International Paper Company’s (IP) raw stochastic average was set at 44.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.53. The third major resistance level sits at $37.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.27.

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.16 billion, the company has a total of 355,670K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,363 M while annual income is 1,752 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,402 M while its latest quarter income was 951,000 K.