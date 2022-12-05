Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Regions Financial Corporation (RF) to new highs

On December 02, 2022, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) opened at $22.77, higher 0.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.355 and dropped to $22.75 before settling in for the closing price of $22.99. Price fluctuations for RF have ranged from $18.01 to $25.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 1.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 141.90% at the time writing. With a float of $929.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $934.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19950 employees.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Regions Financial Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.59) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +38.01 while generating a return on equity of 13.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.88% during the next five years compared to 23.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Regions Financial Corporation (RF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Looking closely at Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF), its last 5-days average volume was 7.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Regions Financial Corporation’s (RF) raw stochastic average was set at 91.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.40. However, in the short run, Regions Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.43. Second resistance stands at $23.69. The third major resistance level sits at $24.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.22.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Key Stats

There are currently 934,446K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,605 M according to its annual income of 2,521 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,948 M and its income totaled 429,000 K.