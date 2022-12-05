Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) with a beta value of 1.13 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

December 02, 2022, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) trading session started at the price of $16.31, that was 3.03% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.06 and dropped to $16.2584 before settling in for the closing price of $16.52. A 52-week range for LEVI has been $13.57 – $26.29.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 522.10%. With a float of $93.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $397.12 million.

The firm has a total of 16600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.57, operating margin of +12.03, and the pretax margin is +10.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Levi Strauss & Co. stocks. The insider ownership of Levi Strauss & Co. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 191,809. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 11,862 shares at a rate of $16.17, taking the stock ownership to the 148,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25, when Company’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer sold 94 for $15.58, making the entire transaction worth $1,465. This insider now owns 89,946 shares in total.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.37) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.60 while generating a return on equity of 37.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 522.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.30% during the next five years compared to 12.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 196.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Levi Strauss & Co., LEVI], we can find that recorded value of 1.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) raw stochastic average was set at 49.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.58. The third major resistance level sits at $18.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Key Stats

There are 394,393K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.73 billion. As of now, sales total 5,764 M while income totals 553,540 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,517 M while its last quarter net income were 172,960 K.