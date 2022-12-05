Lilium N.V. (LILM) is -17.82% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) stock priced at $1.40, up 5.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.48 and dropped to $1.3901 before settling in for the closing price of $1.40. LILM’s price has ranged from $1.35 to $9.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -118.10%. With a float of $90.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.66 million.

In an organization with 964 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13702.13, operating margin of -616925.53, and the pretax margin is -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 66.96%, while institutional ownership is 12.30%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lilium N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 6.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7806, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6890. However, in the short run, Lilium N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5033. Second resistance stands at $1.5366. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5932. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4134, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3568. The third support level lies at $1.3235 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 445.45 million, the company has a total of 288,457K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 60 K while annual income is -486,290 K.