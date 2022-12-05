NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) is expecting -82.89% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) kicked off on December 02, 2022, at the price of $1.47, up 9.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.60 and dropped to $1.4499 before settling in for the closing price of $1.43. Over the past 52 weeks, NRBO has traded in a range of $1.13-$63.85.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.90%. With a float of $6.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$4.8 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$5.4) by $0.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.82 million, its volume of 1.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 161.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 290.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.3741, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.1176. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6300 in the near term. At $1.6901, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7801. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4799, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3899. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3298.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.52 million has total of 3,286K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -15,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -3,110 K.