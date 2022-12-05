NIKE Inc. (NKE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 12,687 M

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) kicked off on December 02, 2022, at the price of $108.65, up 0.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $112.71 and dropped to $108.34 before settling in for the closing price of $111.11. Over the past 52 weeks, NKE has traded in a range of $82.22-$173.35.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.50%. With a float of $1.24 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.57 billion.

In an organization with 79100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of +14.49, and the pretax margin is +14.21.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of NIKE Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 550,281. In this transaction EVP: CHRO of this company sold 5,882 shares at a rate of $93.55, taking the stock ownership to the 60,213 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 5,922 for $113.42, making the entire transaction worth $671,673. This insider now owns 75,295 shares in total.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 8/30/2022, the organization reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.92) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +12.92 while generating a return on equity of 43.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.50% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NIKE Inc.’s (NKE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 101.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIKE Inc. (NKE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.09 million. That was better than the volume of 7.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.22.

During the past 100 days, NIKE Inc.’s (NKE) raw stochastic average was set at 82.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $112.02. However, in the short run, NIKE Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $113.83. Second resistance stands at $115.45. The third major resistance level sits at $118.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $105.09.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 174.43 billion has total of 1,568,556K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 46,710 M in contrast with the sum of 6,046 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,687 M and last quarter income was 1,468 M.