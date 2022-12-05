No matter how cynical the overall market is, Affimed N.V. (AFMD) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

December 02, 2022, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) trading session started at the price of $2.04, that was 2.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.095 and dropped to $1.98 before settling in for the closing price of $2.04. A 52-week range for AFMD has been $1.40 – $6.91.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 44.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.90%. With a float of $137.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 187 employees.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Affimed N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Affimed N.V. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -142.50 while generating a return on equity of -56.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Looking closely at Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.66 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) raw stochastic average was set at 34.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.02. However, in the short run, Affimed N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.13. Second resistance stands at $2.17. The third major resistance level sits at $2.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.90.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Key Stats

There are 123,420K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 309.34 million. As of now, sales total 47,760 K while income totals -68,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 15,000 K while its last quarter net income were -16,610 K.