No matter how cynical the overall market is, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) performance over the last week is recorded -3.66%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.82, plunging -0.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.98 and dropped to $13.6736 before settling in for the closing price of $13.98. Within the past 52 weeks, AAL’s price has moved between $11.65 and $21.42.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -5.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 83.10%. With a float of $642.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 123400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.09, operating margin of -16.95, and the pretax margin is -8.53.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 55.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 176,806. In this transaction EVP Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 12,775 shares at a rate of $13.84, taking the stock ownership to the 54,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s EVP Chief Commercial Officer sold 6,609 for $14.29, making the entire transaction worth $94,443. This insider now owns 71,269 shares in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.56) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -6.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.09% during the next five years compared to -21.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Looking closely at American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL), its last 5-days average volume was 22.12 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 36.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 57.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.09. However, in the short run, American Airlines Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.08. Second resistance stands at $14.18. The third major resistance level sits at $14.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.46.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.80 billion based on 649,901K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 29,882 M and income totals -1,993 M. The company made 13,462 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 483,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.