No matter how cynical the overall market is, Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) performance over the last week is recorded 1.16%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.41, plunging -0.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.57 and dropped to $3.36 before settling in for the closing price of $3.51. Within the past 52 weeks, EXK’s price has moved between $2.47 and $5.78.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 1.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 964.70%. With a float of $188.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.24 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.00, operating margin of +5.02, and the pretax margin is +17.94.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Silver industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Endeavour Silver Corp. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 26.40%.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +8.43 while generating a return on equity of 6.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 964.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Trading Performance Indicators

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.03 million, its volume of 2.83 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s (EXK) raw stochastic average was set at 72.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.58 in the near term. At $3.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.16.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 649.72 million based on 189,639K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 165,320 K and income totals 13,960 K. The company made 39,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.