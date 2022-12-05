No matter how cynical the overall market is, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) performance over the last week is recorded -13.16%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.05, plunging -3.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $0.97 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Within the past 52 weeks, PGY’s price has moved between $0.96 and $34.50.

With a float of $451.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $458.95 million.

The firm has a total of 618 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -6.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pagaya Technologies Ltd., PGY], we can find that recorded value of 0.8 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 235.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0367. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0833. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9233. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8767.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 449.86 million based on 654,407K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 474,590 K and income totals -91,150 K. The company made 203,960 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -74,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.