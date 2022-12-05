No matter how cynical the overall market is Tapestry Inc. (TPR) performance over the last week is recorded 4.69%

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) stock priced at $38.35, up 0.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.20 and dropped to $38.19 before settling in for the closing price of $38.48. TPR’s price has ranged from $26.39 to $44.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 8.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.40%. With a float of $240.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $241.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12600 workers is very important to gauge.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Luxury Goods Industry. The insider ownership of Tapestry Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 96.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 73,804. In this transaction VP, Controller and PAO of this company sold 2,005 shares at a rate of $36.81, taking the stock ownership to the 33,681 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s VP, Controller and PAO sold 5,602 for $36.85, making the entire transaction worth $206,434. This insider now owns 35,686 shares in total.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.78 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.85% during the next five years compared to 8.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tapestry Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tapestry Inc. (TPR)

The latest stats from [Tapestry Inc., TPR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.06 million was superior to 3.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Tapestry Inc.’s (TPR) raw stochastic average was set at 96.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.74. The third major resistance level sits at $40.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.26.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.17 billion, the company has a total of 240,961K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,685 M while annual income is 856,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,507 M while its latest quarter income was 195,300 K.