No matter how cynical the overall market is Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) performance over the last week is recorded 13.64%

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) kicked off on December 02, 2022, at the price of $82.55, up 1.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $85.79 and dropped to $82.53 before settling in for the closing price of $84.04. Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has traded in a range of $50.20-$96.50.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -2.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 65.70%. With a float of $96.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26950 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.00, operating margin of -10.30, and the pretax margin is -26.88.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 477,391. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,707 shares at a rate of $83.65, taking the stock ownership to the 6,690 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $66.14, making the entire transaction worth $132,274. This insider now owns 6,781 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.82 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.02) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) saw its 5-day average volume 4.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.29.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 98.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $86.45 in the near term. At $87.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $89.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.93.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.68 billion has total of 113,314K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,764 M in contrast with the sum of -755,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 889,720 K and last quarter income was -142,890 K.