Now that Eaton Corporation plc’s volume has hit 1.86 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On December 02, 2022, Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) opened at $161.06, lower -0.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $163.57 and dropped to $159.065 before settling in for the closing price of $163.36. Price fluctuations for ETN have ranged from $122.50 to $174.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -0.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.00% at the time writing. With a float of $396.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $398.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 85947 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.17, operating margin of +14.62, and the pretax margin is +14.75.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Eaton Corporation plc is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 4,273,659. In this transaction insider of this company sold 27,438 shares at a rate of $155.76, taking the stock ownership to the 28,131 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s insider sold 6,736 for $156.25, making the entire transaction worth $1,052,466. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.82) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +10.92 while generating a return on equity of 13.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.13% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 211.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.71, a number that is poised to hit 2.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.61.

During the past 100 days, Eaton Corporation plc’s (ETN) raw stochastic average was set at 90.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $149.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $144.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $164.90 in the near term. At $166.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $169.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $160.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $157.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $155.89.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) Key Stats

There are currently 397,700K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 65.39 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,628 M according to its annual income of 2,144 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,313 M and its income totaled 607,000 K.