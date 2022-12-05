Now that Gen Digital Inc.’s volume has hit 3.28 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

December 02, 2022, Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) trading session started at the price of $23.39, that was 0.17% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.92 and dropped to $23.305 before settling in for the closing price of $23.76. A 52-week range for GEN has been $20.12 – $30.92.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -7.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 21.90%. With a float of $609.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $665.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.37, operating margin of +37.05, and the pretax margin is +37.27.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gen Digital Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Gen Digital Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +29.90.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.50% during the next five years compared to 41.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gen Digital Inc. (GEN)

The latest stats from [Gen Digital Inc., GEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.73 million was superior to 5.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Gen Digital Inc.’s (GEN) raw stochastic average was set at 54.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.29. The third major resistance level sits at $24.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.82.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) Key Stats

There are 651,360K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.90 billion. As of now, sales total 2,796 M while income totals 836,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 748,000 K while its last quarter net income were 69,000 K.