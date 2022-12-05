Now that NeoGenomics Inc.’s volume has hit 1.07 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.92, soaring 4.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.65 and dropped to $10.85 before settling in for the closing price of $11.17. Within the past 52 weeks, NEO’s price has moved between $6.00 and $35.40.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 15.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -286.40%. With a float of $122.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.42 million.

In an organization with 2000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.08, operating margin of -19.66, and the pretax margin is -3.11.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NeoGenomics Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 58,693. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,209 shares at a rate of $18.29, taking the stock ownership to the 98,516 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,846 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $64,610. This insider now owns 11,689 shares in total.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -1.72 while generating a return on equity of -0.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -286.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.30% during the next five years compared to 29.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.13 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) raw stochastic average was set at 80.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.73. However, in the short run, NeoGenomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.90. Second resistance stands at $12.17. The third major resistance level sits at $12.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.30.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.44 billion based on 126,303K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 484,330 K and income totals -8,350 K. The company made 128,780 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -36,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.