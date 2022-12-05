Nucor Corporation (NUE) kicked off at the price of $154.20: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On December 02, 2022, Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) opened at $147.47, higher 3.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $154.37 and dropped to $147.23 before settling in for the closing price of $149.25. Price fluctuations for NUE have ranged from $88.50 to $187.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 17.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 879.50% at the time writing. With a float of $255.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $259.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 28800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.30, operating margin of +25.62, and the pretax margin is +25.22.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Steel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nucor Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 411,870. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $137.29, taking the stock ownership to the 49,549 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,450 for $134.40, making the entire transaction worth $329,279. This insider now owns 52,282 shares in total.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $6.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $6.73) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +18.63 while generating a return on equity of 54.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 879.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.37% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nucor Corporation (NUE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 32.10, a number that is poised to hit 4.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.69 million, its volume of 2.09 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.87.

During the past 100 days, Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) raw stochastic average was set at 99.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $130.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $156.64 in the near term. At $159.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $163.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $149.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $144.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $142.36.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Key Stats

There are currently 256,544K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 40.20 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 36,484 M according to its annual income of 6,827 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,501 M and its income totaled 1,695 M.