OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 6.24%

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) stock priced at $0.48, up 4.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.50 and dropped to $0.45 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. OCX’s price has ranged from $0.35 to $2.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -57.70%. With a float of $113.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 110 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.59, operating margin of -563.75, and the pretax margin is -949.37.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of OncoCyte Corporation is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 13,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $0.90, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $0.87, making the entire transaction worth $17,400. This insider now owns 70,170 shares in total.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -829.52 while generating a return on equity of -129.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are OncoCyte Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)

The latest stats from [OncoCyte Corporation, OCX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.33 million was inferior to 0.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, OncoCyte Corporation’s (OCX) raw stochastic average was set at 19.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6447, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9749. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5159. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5329. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5659. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4659, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4329. The third support level lies at $0.4159 if the price breaches the second support level.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 55.96 million, the company has a total of 118,644K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,730 K while annual income is -64,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,020 K while its latest quarter income was -9,330 K.