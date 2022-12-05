Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 502,190 K

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) kicked off on December 02, 2022, at the price of $0.65, up 1.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6849 and dropped to $0.607 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. Over the past 52 weeks, PRTY has traded in a range of $0.66-$6.86.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -1.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.90%. With a float of $109.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.22 million.

In an organization with 6400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.38, operating margin of +4.46, and the pretax margin is -0.04.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Party City Holdco Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 61.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 642,566. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 444,375 shares at a rate of $1.45, taking the stock ownership to the 19,557,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 470,000 for $3.46, making the entire transaction worth $1,627,939. This insider now owns 20,001,623 shares in total.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.30 while generating a return on equity of -9.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.58% during the next five years compared to -15.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Party City Holdco Inc.’s (PRTY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.74 million. That was better than the volume of 5.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Party City Holdco Inc.’s (PRTY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 143.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3016, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0700. However, in the short run, Party City Holdco Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7037. Second resistance stands at $0.7332. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7816. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6258, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5774. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5479.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 78.25 million has total of 113,316K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,171 M in contrast with the sum of -6,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 502,190 K and last quarter income was -372,990 K.