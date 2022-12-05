PDD (Pinduoduo Inc.) climbed 3.10 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On December 02, 2022, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) opened at $82.55, higher 3.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.13 and dropped to $82.41 before settling in for the closing price of $83.74. Price fluctuations for PDD have ranged from $23.21 to $85.11 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 184.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 190.30% at the time writing. With a float of $909.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.26 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9762 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.40, operating margin of +7.34, and the pretax margin is +10.06.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pinduoduo Inc. is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.38) by $0.67. This company achieved a net margin of +8.27 while generating a return on equity of 11.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 190.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 56.38% during the next five years compared to 83.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit 4.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 25.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

Looking closely at Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD), its last 5-days average volume was 21.93 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 13.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.14.

During the past 100 days, Pinduoduo Inc.’s (PDD) raw stochastic average was set at 96.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.50. However, in the short run, Pinduoduo Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $88.84. Second resistance stands at $91.35. The third major resistance level sits at $94.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $77.40.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Key Stats

There are currently 1,238,703K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 109.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,743 M according to its annual income of 1,219 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,694 M and its income totaled 1,328 M.