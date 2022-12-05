Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) last year’s performance of 13.21% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.56, soaring 1.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.785 and dropped to $11.35 before settling in for the closing price of $11.28. Within the past 52 weeks, PBR’s price has moved between $9.21 and $16.03.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 120.60%. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.52 billion.

The firm has a total of 45532 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.96, operating margin of +37.80, and the pretax margin is +31.62.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 39.80%, while institutional ownership is 23.30%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.21) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +23.56 while generating a return on equity of 30.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.05, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, PBR], we can find that recorded value of 31.04 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 33.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) raw stochastic average was set at 27.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.95. The third major resistance level sits at $12.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.80.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 69.67 billion based on 6,522,101K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 83,966 M and income totals 19,875 M. The company made 32,411 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,763 M in sales during its previous quarter.