Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) average volume reaches $288.38K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

December 02, 2022, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) trading session started at the price of $0.33, that was 33.02% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4884 and dropped to $0.3031 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. A 52-week range for PT has been $0.25 – $7.10.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.70%. With a float of $6.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.68 million.

The firm has a total of 124 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.41, operating margin of -39.05, and the pretax margin is -58.85.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is 6.78%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -58.72.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.32

Technical Analysis of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, PT], we can find that recorded value of 0.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s (PT) raw stochastic average was set at 16.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 229.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4091, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5422. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5286. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6011. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7139. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2305. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1580.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Key Stats

There are 8,677K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.86 million. As of now, sales total 4,270 K while income totals -2,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 508,958 K while its last quarter net income were -1,021 M.