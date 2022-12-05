Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

December 02, 2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) trading session started at the price of $238.35, that was 0.14% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $242.68 and dropped to $238.35 before settling in for the closing price of $239.07. A 52-week range for PXD has been $153.09 – $274.50.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 38.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 810.30%. With a float of $236.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1932 employees.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks. The insider ownership of Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 48,932. In this transaction Director of this company bought 198 shares at a rate of $247.13, taking the stock ownership to the 2,158 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director bought 390 for $254.88, making the entire transaction worth $99,401. This insider now owns 1,960 shares in total.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $7.5) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 810.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.60% during the next five years compared to 35.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 28.03, a number that is poised to hit 6.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 27.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) saw its 5-day average volume 2.8 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.18.

During the past 100 days, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s (PXD) raw stochastic average was set at 52.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $246.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $243.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $241.94 in the near term. At $244.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $246.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $237.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $235.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $233.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Key Stats

There are 241,959K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 56.15 billion. As of now, sales total 14,643 M while income totals 2,118 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,093 M while its last quarter net income were 1,984 M.