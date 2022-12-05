Recent developments with Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.26 cents.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) kicked off on December 02, 2022, at the price of $10.10, down -0.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.15 and dropped to $9.99 before settling in for the closing price of $10.14. Over the past 52 weeks, APEN has traded in a range of $3.49-$10.30.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -0.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.90%. With a float of $38.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 107 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.52, operating margin of -30.48, and the pretax margin is -38.94.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 62,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $6.20, taking the stock ownership to the 265,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 15,000 for $5.66, making the entire transaction worth $84,900. This insider now owns 255,000 shares in total.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -39.18 while generating a return on equity of -72.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s (APEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) saw its 5-day average volume 6.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s (APEN) raw stochastic average was set at 96.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 215.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.16 in the near term. At $10.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.91. The third support level lies at $9.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 414.19 million has total of 41,634K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 62,990 K in contrast with the sum of -24,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,570 K and last quarter income was -11,450 K.