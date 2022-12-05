Recent developments with Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.12 cents.

On December 02, 2022, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) opened at $2.92, higher 0.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.955 and dropped to $2.92 before settling in for the closing price of $2.94. Price fluctuations for SAN have ranged from $2.26 to $4.01 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -3.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 192.90% at the time writing. With a float of $16.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.77 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 203376 workers is very important to gauge.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Banco Santander S.A. is 21.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +12.29 while generating a return on equity of 9.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 192.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

The latest stats from [Banco Santander S.A., SAN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.56 million was inferior to 6.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander S.A.’s (SAN) raw stochastic average was set at 94.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.98. The third major resistance level sits at $3.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.91. The third support level lies at $2.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Key Stats

There are currently 16,794,402K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 50.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 70,391 M according to its annual income of 9,612 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,580 M and its income totaled 2,441 M.