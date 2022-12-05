Recent developments with Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.15 cents.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) kicked off on December 02, 2022, at the price of $5.06, up 0.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.20 and dropped to $4.99 before settling in for the closing price of $5.10. Over the past 52 weeks, RAD has traded in a range of $3.84-$15.62.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 1.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -434.10%. With a float of $54.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.55 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 53000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.83, operating margin of +0.69, and the pretax margin is -2.21.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of Rite Aid Corporation is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 53.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 199,960. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 14,350 shares at a rate of $13.93, taking the stock ownership to the 559,498 shares.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 8/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.55) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -2.19 while generating a return on equity of -150.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -434.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.69% during the next five years compared to -45.89% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rite Aid Corporation’s (RAD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

The latest stats from [Rite Aid Corporation, RAD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.8 million was inferior to 2.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Rite Aid Corporation’s (RAD) raw stochastic average was set at 16.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.31. The third major resistance level sits at $5.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.89. The third support level lies at $4.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 287.23 million has total of 56,535K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 24,568 M in contrast with the sum of -538,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,901 M and last quarter income was -331,290 K.