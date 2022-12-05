Recent developments with Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.93 cents.

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock priced at $6.36, down -2.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.36 and dropped to $6.24 before settling in for the closing price of $6.41. SIRI’s price has ranged from $5.69 to $6.85 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 11.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 916.90%. With a float of $658.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.90 billion.

In an organization with 5590 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.09, operating margin of +23.40, and the pretax margin is +17.55.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 288,568. In this transaction Director of this company sold 44,670 shares at a rate of $6.46, taking the stock ownership to the 93,969 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 33,639 for $6.38, making the entire transaction worth $214,785. This insider now owns 351,369 shares in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 916.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.54% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 141.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.68 million. That was inferior than the volume of 17.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 46.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.25. However, in the short run, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.32. Second resistance stands at $6.40. The third major resistance level sits at $6.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.16. The third support level lies at $6.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.23 billion, the company has a total of 3,889,537K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,696 M while annual income is 1,314 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,280 M while its latest quarter income was 247,000 K.