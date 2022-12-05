Recent developments with STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.04 cents.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $58.00, soaring 7.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.69 and dropped to $57.605 before settling in for the closing price of $59.13. Within the past 52 weeks, STAA’s price has moved between $49.03 and $112.27.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 22.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 301.80%. With a float of $47.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 692 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.51, operating margin of +14.47, and the pretax margin is +13.58.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of STAAR Surgical Company is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 100.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 27, was worth 2,656,875. In this transaction Sr. VP, Comm. Ops., NA, APAC of this company sold 35,425 shares at a rate of $75.00, taking the stock ownership to the 34,908 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 16,582 for $106.29, making the entire transaction worth $1,762,498. This insider now owns 19,437 shares in total.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.16) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +10.63 while generating a return on equity of 10.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 301.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 29.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Trading Performance Indicators

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 134.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.74.

During the past 100 days, STAAR Surgical Company’s (STAA) raw stochastic average was set at 15.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $65.47 in the near term. At $67.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $71.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.45. The third support level lies at $53.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.01 billion based on 48,206K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 230,470 K and income totals 24,500 K. The company made 76,050 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.