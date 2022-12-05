Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -12.37% last month.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) kicked off on December 02, 2022, at the price of $17.49, up 5.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.86 and dropped to $17.205 before settling in for the closing price of $17.78. Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has traded in a range of $12.65-$35.36.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -49.40%. With a float of $115.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.89 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 320 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -29.58, operating margin of -7464.74, and the pretax margin is -12012.94.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 560,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 28,000 shares at a rate of $20.00, taking the stock ownership to the 254,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s President and CEO sold 14,000 for $20.18, making the entire transaction worth $282,520. This insider now owns 254,554 shares in total.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.71 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.63) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -12012.94 while generating a return on equity of -43.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s (RLAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 15.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1334.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

The latest stats from [Relay Therapeutics Inc., RLAY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.89 million was inferior to 0.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s (RLAY) raw stochastic average was set at 9.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.93. The third major resistance level sits at $21.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.62. The third support level lies at $16.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.27 billion has total of 120,895K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,030 K in contrast with the sum of -363,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 340 K and last quarter income was -84,170 K.