Rio Tinto Group (RIO) with a beta value of 0.67 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $68.36, soaring 0.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.07 and dropped to $68.36 before settling in for the closing price of $69.18. Within the past 52 weeks, RIO’s price has moved between $50.92 and $84.01.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 115.90%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

The firm has a total of 49000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rio Tinto Group, RIO], we can find that recorded value of 3.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 98.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $70.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $71.13. The third major resistance level sits at $72.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.05.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 111.17 billion based on 1,249,401K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 63,495 M and income totals 21,094 M.