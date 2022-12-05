Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -12.37% last month.

On December 02, 2022, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) opened at $9.68, higher 1.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.05 and dropped to $9.575 before settling in for the closing price of $9.87. Price fluctuations for HOOD have ranged from $6.81 to $24.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 85.00% at the time writing. With a float of $694.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $882.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3800 employees.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 341,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 29,368 shares at a rate of $11.63, taking the stock ownership to the 1,411,270 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s Chief Creative Officer sold 29,366 for $11.63, making the entire transaction worth $341,497. This insider now owns 399,032 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.37) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) saw its 5-day average volume 7.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 17.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 41.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.17 in the near term. At $10.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.40. The third support level lies at $9.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

There are currently 886,760K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,815 M according to its annual income of -3,686 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 361,000 K and its income totaled -175,000 K.