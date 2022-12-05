So-Young International Inc. (SY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 265,590 K

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.8048, soaring 4.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8579 and dropped to $0.7601 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. Within the past 52 weeks, SY’s price has moved between $0.50 and $4.02.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 103.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -247.90%. With a float of $33.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2085 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.63, operating margin of +1.97, and the pretax margin is -0.97.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of So-Young International Inc. is 48.88%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -0.49 while generating a return on equity of -0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -247.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.91% during the next five years compared to 40.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Trading Performance Indicators

So-Young International Inc. (SY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of So-Young International Inc. (SY)

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, So-Young International Inc.’s (SY) raw stochastic average was set at 59.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6363, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1155. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8756 in the near term. At $0.9157, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9734. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7778, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7201. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6800.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 69.16 million based on 105,315K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 265,590 K and income totals -1,320 K. The company made 45,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 330 K in sales during its previous quarter.