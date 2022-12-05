Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) kicked off at the price of $0.12: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On December 02, 2022, Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) opened at $0.1279, lower -3.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1279 and dropped to $0.1127 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Price fluctuations for STAB have ranged from $0.09 to $2.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -15.80% over the last five years. With a float of $45.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.23 million.

The firm has a total of 46 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.98, operating margin of -2013.60, and the pretax margin is -6850.89.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Statera Biopharma Inc. is 15.93%, while institutional ownership is 5.40%.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -6849.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.72

Technical Analysis of Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Statera Biopharma Inc., STAB], we can find that recorded value of 3.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Statera Biopharma Inc.’s (STAB) raw stochastic average was set at 11.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 164.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1361, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2675. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1270. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1351. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1422. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1118, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1047. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0966.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) Key Stats

There are currently 54,662K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,490 K according to its annual income of -101,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 670 K and its income totaled -3,350 K.