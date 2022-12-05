Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) plunged -4.11 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On December 02, 2022, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) opened at $19.80, lower -4.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.138 and dropped to $19.25 before settling in for the closing price of $20.20. Price fluctuations for SNCY have ranged from $13.25 to $30.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.20% at the time writing. With a float of $57.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.15 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2354 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.22, operating margin of +6.67, and the pretax margin is +15.32.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 8,841. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Office of this company sold 475 shares at a rate of $18.61, taking the stock ownership to the 4,086 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Office sold 14,398 for $19.06, making the entire transaction worth $274,469. This insider now owns 4,086 shares in total.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +12.43 while generating a return on equity of 20.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY)

The latest stats from [Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., SNCY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.58 million was superior to 0.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (SNCY) raw stochastic average was set at 59.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.47. The third major resistance level sits at $20.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.15.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) Key Stats

There are currently 58,167K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 623,020 K according to its annual income of 77,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 221,700 K and its income totaled 10,680 K.