Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 20,810 K

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) stock priced at $1.31, down -36.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.49 and dropped to $1.26 before settling in for the closing price of $2.11. THTX’s price has ranged from $1.74 to $3.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -41.20%. With a float of $85.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.14 million.

In an organization with 87 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.49, operating margin of -36.54, and the pretax margin is -45.74.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Theratechnologies Inc. is 1.22%, while institutional ownership is 27.36%.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 8/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -45.44 while generating a return on equity of -295.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Theratechnologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.3 million. That was better than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Theratechnologies Inc.’s (THTX) raw stochastic average was set at 5.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 197.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0456, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3030. However, in the short run, Theratechnologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4733. Second resistance stands at $1.5967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1367. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0133.

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 128.44 million, the company has a total of 95,142K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 69,820 K while annual income is -31,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20,810 K while its latest quarter income was -7,550 K.