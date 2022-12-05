Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 4.47% last month.

On December 02, 2022, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) opened at $5.92, higher 22.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.94 and dropped to $4.25 before settling in for the closing price of $3.63. Price fluctuations for TOPS have ranged from $2.02 to $32.80 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 35.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -229.30% at the time writing. With a float of $2.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.60, operating margin of +28.32, and the pretax margin is +13.96.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Top Ships Inc. is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +15.29 while generating a return on equity of 7.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -229.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.83 and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

The latest stats from [Top Ships Inc., TOPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 20.03 million was superior to 1.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 229.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 224.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.57. The third major resistance level sits at $7.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.19. The third support level lies at $2.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Key Stats

There are currently 3,545K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,370 K according to its annual income of 8,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,499 K and its income totaled 1,980 K.