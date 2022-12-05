TROW (T. Rowe Price Group Inc.) dropped -0.85 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) stock priced at $125.09, down -0.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $126.23 and dropped to $122.96 before settling in for the closing price of $127.09. TROW’s price has ranged from $93.53 to $204.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 12.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.50%. With a float of $219.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7529 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.38, operating margin of +49.90, and the pretax margin is +52.07.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 1,241,500. In this transaction Non-Executive COB of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $124.15, taking the stock ownership to the 41,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Vice President sold 11,891 for $126.91, making the entire transaction worth $1,509,097. This insider now owns 136,410 shares in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.86 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +39.14 while generating a return on equity of 35.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.78 million, its volume of 1.82 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.54.

During the past 100 days, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) raw stochastic average was set at 79.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $111.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.85.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.17 billion, the company has a total of 223,465K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,672 M while annual income is 3,083 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,588 M while its latest quarter income was 384,400 K.