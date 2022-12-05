Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.60% last month.

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) stock priced at $45.61, down -2.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.87 and dropped to $44.865 before settling in for the closing price of $46.22. TFC’s price has ranged from $40.01 to $68.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 14.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 45.10%. With a float of $1.32 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.33 billion.

In an organization with 50283 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Truist Financial Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 6,813,429. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 142,606 shares at a rate of $47.78, taking the stock ownership to the 862,590 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s Director bought 132 for $46.99, making the entire transaction worth $6,203. This insider now owns 3,055 shares in total.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.77 while generating a return on equity of 9.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.04% during the next five years compared to 10.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Truist Financial Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.36, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.07 million. That was better than the volume of 6.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Truist Financial Corporation’s (TFC) raw stochastic average was set at 41.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.39. However, in the short run, Truist Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.67. Second resistance stands at $46.27. The third major resistance level sits at $46.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.26. The third support level lies at $43.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 59.77 billion, the company has a total of 1,326,766K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,064 M while annual income is 6,440 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,471 M while its latest quarter income was 1,633 M.