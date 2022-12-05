Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On December 02, 2022, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) opened at $1.12, higher 15.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.29 and dropped to $1.11 before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. Price fluctuations for TOUR have ranged from $0.46 to $1.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -47.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 90.70% at the time writing. With a float of $94.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1916 employees.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2019, the company posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.01% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27

Technical Analysis of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Tuniu Corporation’s (TOUR) raw stochastic average was set at 93.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7885, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8152. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3167 in the near term. At $1.3933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0333. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9567.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Key Stats

There are currently 129,777K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 155.35 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 66,900 K according to its annual income of -19,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,520 K and its income totaled -18,890 K.