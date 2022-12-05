VEON Ltd. (VEON) is expecting 42.55% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) stock priced at $0.58. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.603 and dropped to $0.58 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. VEON’s price has ranged from $0.24 to $1.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -2.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 221.90%. With a float of $762.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.75 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 44585 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.07, operating margin of +18.95, and the pretax margin is +11.66.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of VEON Ltd. is 39.60%, while institutional ownership is 18.40%.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 157.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 221.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VEON Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 10.48 million, its volume of 3.06 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, VEON Ltd.’s (VEON) raw stochastic average was set at 93.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3899, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4876. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6087 in the near term. At $0.6173, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6317. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5857, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5713. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5627.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.28 billion, the company has a total of 1,749,127K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,788 M while annual income is 674,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,008 M while its latest quarter income was 136,000 K.