Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) 20 Days SMA touches 2.63%: The odds favor the bear

On December 02, 2022, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) opened at $4.08, higher 3.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.30 and dropped to $4.01 before settling in for the closing price of $4.13. Price fluctuations for VKTX have ranged from $2.02 to $5.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -30.90% at the time writing. With a float of $67.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.50 million.

The firm has a total of 17 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 11.62%, while institutional ownership is 35.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 111,195. In this transaction Director of this company bought 45,000 shares at a rate of $2.47, taking the stock ownership to the 111,250 shares.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -24.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to 4.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Viking Therapeutics Inc., VKTX], we can find that recorded value of 0.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s (VKTX) raw stochastic average was set at 81.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.48. The third major resistance level sits at $4.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.79.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Key Stats

There are currently 76,688K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 324.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -54,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -15,770 K.