Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,102 M

On December 02, 2022, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) opened at $74.58, lower -4.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.36 and dropped to $73.85 before settling in for the closing price of $77.43. Price fluctuations for ZM have ranged from $69.54 to $205.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 132.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 99.60% at the time writing. With a float of $219.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8044 employees.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zoom Video Communications Inc. is 12.57%, while institutional ownership is 63.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 08, was worth 169,955. In this transaction Pres. of Engineering & Product of this company sold 2,374 shares at a rate of $71.59, taking the stock ownership to the 15,869 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 2,404 for $109.14, making the entire transaction worth $262,384. This insider now owns 70,531 shares in total.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.94) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.38% during the next five years compared to 141.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) saw its 5-day average volume 5.08 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.41.

During the past 100 days, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s (ZM) raw stochastic average was set at 9.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $75.83 in the near term. At $77.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $78.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $70.81.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Key Stats

There are currently 297,645K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,100 M according to its annual income of 1,376 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,102 M and its income totaled 48,350 K.