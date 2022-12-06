$1.20M in average volume shows that FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) is heading in the right direction

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) kicked off on December 05, 2022, at the price of $0.48, up 19.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.67 and dropped to $0.46 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. Over the past 52 weeks, FOXO has traded in a range of $0.42-$11.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 360.40%. With a float of $24.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.19 million.

The firm has a total of 1 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of FOXO Technologies Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 14.60%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +78.11 while generating a return on equity of 2.48.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 360.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at FOXO Technologies Inc.’s (FOXO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 153.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04

Technical Analysis of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FOXO Technologies Inc., FOXO], we can find that recorded value of 0.64 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, FOXO Technologies Inc.’s (FOXO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 294.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 230.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8533, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.4553. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6690. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7779. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8837. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4543, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3485. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2396.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.47 million has total of 16,711K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 120 K in contrast with the sum of 4,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -41,030 K.