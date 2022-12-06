$1.21M in average volume shows that OmniAb Inc. (OABI) is heading in the right direction

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) on December 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.09, plunging -1.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.22 and dropped to $3.76 before settling in for the closing price of $3.97. Within the past 52 weeks, OABI’s price has moved between $1.91 and $10.50.

With a float of $77.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 74 employees.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of OmniAb Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 22.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 1,016,340. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $3.39, taking the stock ownership to the 1,705,350 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s EVP, Finance and CFO bought 10,000 for $2.81, making the entire transaction worth $28,100. This insider now owns 170,062 shares in total.

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) Trading Performance Indicators

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31

Technical Analysis of OmniAb Inc. (OABI)

Looking closely at OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, OmniAb Inc.’s (OABI) raw stochastic average was set at 23.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 181.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.14. However, in the short run, OmniAb Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.16. Second resistance stands at $4.42. The third major resistance level sits at $4.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.24.

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 324.29 million based on 114,821K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 34,748 K and income totals -520 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.