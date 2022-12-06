-64.48% percent quarterly performance for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) is not indicative of the underlying story

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) kicked off on December 05, 2022, at the price of $0.4019, down -9.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4019 and dropped to $0.33 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Over the past 52 weeks, ATIP has traded in a range of $0.36-$3.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1725.00%. With a float of $201.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.86, operating margin of -2.82, and the pretax margin is -135.85.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 24,615. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company bought 45,000 shares at a rate of $0.55, taking the stock ownership to the 133,652 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $2.07, making the entire transaction worth $2,070. This insider now owns 1,000 shares in total.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -123.96 while generating a return on equity of -185.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1725.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s (ATIP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)

Looking closely at ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.02 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s (ATIP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8407, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3716. However, in the short run, ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3862. Second resistance stands at $0.4300. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4581. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3143, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2862. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2424.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 72.17 million has total of 207,252K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 627,870 K in contrast with the sum of -778,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 156,790 K and last quarter income was -116,320 K.