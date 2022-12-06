$790.95K in average volume shows that ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) is heading in the right direction

On December 05, 2022, ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) opened at $16.21, lower -4.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.46 and dropped to $15.68 before settling in for the closing price of $16.47. Price fluctuations for ZIP have ranged from $13.78 to $28.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -97.20% at the time writing. With a float of $52.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1150 employees.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ZIPRECRUITER INC. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 39,862. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 2,441 shares at a rate of $16.33, taking the stock ownership to the 72,832 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 20, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 1,787 for $17.72, making the entire transaction worth $31,666. This insider now owns 75,273 shares in total.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -97.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP)

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s (ZIP) raw stochastic average was set at 20.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.29 in the near term. At $16.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.20. The third support level lies at $14.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) Key Stats

There are currently 110,186K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 741,140 K according to its annual income of 3,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 226,970 K and its income totaled 20,560 K.