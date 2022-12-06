9.85% volatility in WW International Inc. (WW) last month: This is a red flag warning

December 05, 2022, WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) trading session started at the price of $3.90, that was 0.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.035 and dropped to $3.7613 before settling in for the closing price of $3.94. A 52-week range for WW has been $3.42 – $19.07.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 0.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -11.80%. With a float of $53.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.92, operating margin of +18.01, and the pretax margin is +6.32.

WW International Inc. (WW) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward WW International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of WW International Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 249,999. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 63,935 shares at a rate of $3.91, taking the stock ownership to the 63,935 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $4.17, making the entire transaction worth $125,124. This insider now owns 101,481 shares in total.

WW International Inc. (WW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.35) by -$0.42. This company achieved a net margin of +5.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.70% during the next five years compared to -1.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what WW International Inc. (WW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) saw its 5-day average volume 1.91 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, WW International Inc.’s (WW) raw stochastic average was set at 12.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.08 in the near term. At $4.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.54.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Key Stats

There are 70,527K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 270.04 million. As of now, sales total 1,212 M while income totals 66,890 K. Its latest quarter income was 249,720 K while its last quarter net income were -206,040 K.