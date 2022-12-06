A look at Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) on December 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $281.36, plunging -6.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $282.36 and dropped to $265.12 before settling in for the closing price of $284.28. Within the past 52 weeks, ALB’s price has moved between $169.93 and $334.55.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 4.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -69.80%. With a float of $116.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6000 employees.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Albemarle Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 630,562. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin Officer of this company sold 2,250 shares at a rate of $280.25, taking the stock ownership to the 6,257 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s EVP, Chief Admin Officer sold 9,072 for $322.26, making the entire transaction worth $2,923,543. This insider now owns 8,507 shares in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.26) by $0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 77.17% during the next five years compared to -22.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.19, a number that is poised to hit 7.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 27.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Looking closely at Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.39 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.37.

During the past 100 days, Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) raw stochastic average was set at 50.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $276.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $241.34. However, in the short run, Albemarle Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $276.69. Second resistance stands at $288.14. The third major resistance level sits at $293.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $259.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $253.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $242.21.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 30.09 billion based on 117,153K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,328 M and income totals 123,670 K. The company made 2,092 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 897,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.